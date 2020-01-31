Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.
What you need to know
- Delta has launched a new welcome offer for its consumer credit cards.
- New cardholders can earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles.
- All four offers are for a limited time until April 1, 2020.
If you are a fan of Delta, we have four offers for you. The company has just announced four new limited-time welcome bonus offers for four of their consumer-focused credit cards.
The offers span across Delta's credit card lineup, and welcome bonuses range from 15,000 bonus miles all the way up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles. Here is a quick breakdown of each card and the offer attached to it:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: 70,000 bonus miles
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: 100,000 bonus miles
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express: 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles
- Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: 15,000 bonus miles
Delta's range of card offerings fit almost anyone who frequently flies their airline, and they make a card for almost any kind of traveler. Whether you are an occasional traveler who wants to be rewarded with flights when it comes to your credit card rewards, all the way to the frequent traveler who is traveling Delta and no one else, there is a card to fit almost any need.
Some cards will earn you miles on food and even bonuses if you purchase food mid-flight. Others will guarantee you priority boarding and offer a free checked bag on every flight for your entire family. No matter what kind of perks or rewards you are looking for (and perhaps an annual fee you are looking to avoid), the following credit cards will meet your needs. Plus, they are all offering some of the best welcome bonuses we've ever seen for all of them.
All of these offers expire on April 1st, 2020, so make sure you grab one before it is gone.
Gold for you
Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Here's how: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020. Earn 2 miles on every eligible dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Check your first bag free on Delta flights – that's a savings of up to $240 for a family of 4 roundtrip. Receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner. Annual fee is $99. Terms Apply.
Platinum record
Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles. Here's how: Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.Check your first bag for free and save up to $60 on a round trip Delta flight. Find room for your carry-on and settle into your seat sooner with Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding. Enjoy 20% savings on eligible in-flight purchases in the form of a statement credit with the American Express Delta Card. Earn 3x miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on purchases. Miles don't expire. Terms and limitations apply.
Reserved
Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Here's how: Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020. Earn 2 miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1 mile for every eligible dollar spent on other purchases. Enter Delta Sky Club® at no cost and bring up to two guests for an exclusive rate of $29 per person per visit. Starting 1/30/2020, the exclusive per-visit rate to access the Delta Sky Club® will be $39 per person. Receive Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on your Delta flights, stow your carry-on bag and settle in sooner. Check your first bag free on Delta flights – that's a savings of up to $240 per round trip for a family of four. $550 Annual Fee. Terms Apply.
Blue but good
Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
Earn 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Offer Expires 4/1/2020. No Annual Fee. Earn 2 miles per dollar at restaurants worldwide. Earn 2 Miles per dollar spent on purchases made directly with Delta. Earn 1 mile on every eligible dollar spent on other purchases. Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets. Terms Apply.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.