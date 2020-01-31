Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

If you are a fan of Delta, we have four offers for you. The company has just announced four new limited-time welcome bonus offers for four of their consumer-focused credit cards.

The offers span across Delta's credit card lineup, and welcome bonuses range from 15,000 bonus miles all the way up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles. Here is a quick breakdown of each card and the offer attached to it:

Delta's range of card offerings fit almost anyone who frequently flies their airline, and they make a card for almost any kind of traveler. Whether you are an occasional traveler who wants to be rewarded with flights when it comes to your credit card rewards, all the way to the frequent traveler who is traveling Delta and no one else, there is a card to fit almost any need.

Some cards will earn you miles on food and even bonuses if you purchase food mid-flight. Others will guarantee you priority boarding and offer a free checked bag on every flight for your entire family. No matter what kind of perks or rewards you are looking for (and perhaps an annual fee you are looking to avoid), the following credit cards will meet your needs. Plus, they are all offering some of the best welcome bonuses we've ever seen for all of them.

All of these offers expire on April 1st, 2020, so make sure you grab one before it is gone.