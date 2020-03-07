Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Marriott has just increased the welcome bonus for its Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card from to 100,00 bonus points for a limited time. This puts the welcome bonus in line with its other co-branded credit cards and a solid offer if you've been holding off on picking up this card.

The bonus on the card had previously been at 75,000 points, so this new offer marks a 25,000 point increase. The Points Guy currently values Marriott Bonvoy points at .80 cents apiece, so this offer will net you $800 in rewards.

A huge welcome bonus isn't the only perk of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. Cardholders enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. You also earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Members also get a Free Night Award every year and unlimited airport lounge visits if you enroll in a Priority Pass™ Select membership.

The limited-time 100,000 Bonvoy bonus point offer runs from now through April 8, 2020, so make sure to grab this card before this offer ends.