What you need to know
- Marriott has launched a new limited-time offer for the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card.
- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
- The limited-time offer runs through April 8, 2020.
Marriott has just increased the welcome bonus for its Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card from to 100,00 bonus points for a limited time. This puts the welcome bonus in line with its other co-branded credit cards and a solid offer if you've been holding off on picking up this card.
The bonus on the card had previously been at 75,000 points, so this new offer marks a 25,000 point increase. The Points Guy currently values Marriott Bonvoy points at .80 cents apiece, so this offer will net you $800 in rewards.
A huge welcome bonus isn't the only perk of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card. Cardholders enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. You also earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Members also get a Free Night Award every year and unlimited airport lounge visits if you enroll in a Priority Pass™ Select membership.
The limited-time 100,000 Bonvoy bonus point offer runs from now through April 8, 2020, so make sure to grab this card before this offer ends.
Brilliant voyage
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. Enjoy up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels. Earn 6 Marriott Bonvoy points for each dollar of eligible purchases at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels, 3 points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2 points on all other eligible purchases. Receive 1 Free Night Award every year after your Card account anniversary. Enjoy unlimited airport lounge visits when you enroll in Priority Pass™ Select membership. No Foreign Transaction Fees. $450 annual fee.
