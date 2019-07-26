What you need to know Doom Eternal now has a release date of November 22.

The title is a first-person shooter with plenty of gore.

At QuakeCon 2019, Bethesda released new footage from the game.

You can preorder the game for $60 at Amazon.

Doom Eternal is an upcoming first-person shooter that continues the story of the reboot. It looks absolutely spectacular on Xbox One X and should provide plenty of single-player and multiplayer enjoyment. In addition to Xbox One, Doom Eternal should be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

This weekend, QuakeCon 2019 is taking place in Texas, and publisher Bethesda used this to showcase new Doom Eternal gameplay. Not only did we get a look at the campaign — including a terrifying new demon — we also got a taste of the "Battle Mode." There's a lot of love about this glory action game. Hopefully, the changes to multiplayer will attract more gamers to that component this time around.

Battle Mode features a number of unique demons. While there may be a slight learning curve because each one of them is unique, the publisher said that they were easy to learn. Doom Eternal is not an overly complex game, so we don't expect gamers to have an issue with it. Recently, Bethesda announced a Doom Eternal: Collector's Edition with a wearable replica Doom Slayer helmet. The widely-anticipated collector's edition also contains a lithograph, a book of Doom lore, demonic slayer skin, soundtracks from the franchise, a steel case, and the one-year pass.

Welcome to Hell Doom Eternal Doom Eternal is the next frenetic iteration in the long-running franchise. Set for launch on November 22, the game aims to bring even more fast-paced action to PC and consoles with new enemies, a new story, additional multiplayer modes, and much more. $60 at Amazon