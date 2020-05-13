The well-reviewed Anker Soundbuds Curve Bluetooth headphones just dropped back down to their lowest ever price via Newegg. For today only, you can score a pair for only $17.99 and save nearly 35% off their usual cost when you use coupon code 93XPJ68 during checkout. Shipping is free.

Anker SoundBuds Curve Bluetooth headphones

Anker's Soundbuds Curve Bluetooth headphones are equipped with a built-in noise-canceling microphone and a rechargeable battery that lasts for 18 hours on a single charge. They're IPX7 waterproof as well. Use the below coupon to save.

$17.99 $29.99 $12 off

With coupon: 93XPJ68

The Soundbuds Curve headphones are equipped with 10mm composite drivers, featuring an ultra-elastic outer ring for deep bass and a lightweight, flexible composite bio-cellulose dome for mids and highs with enhanced clarity. There's also BassUp technology which provides real-time analysis of low frequencies to instantly enhance the bass of whatever's playing at the moment.

With the built-in rechargeable battery, these headphones can last for 18 hours on a single charge. They power up fast too; a 10-minute charge is enough for three hours of listening time. Anker designed them with IPX7 waterproof protection so you can wear them out for a run in the rain or take them to the gym without worrying about them being ruined. A selection of ear tips and ear wings in various sizes are included with the purchase so you can customize these earbuds for a perfect fit.

While 18 hours is nothing to sneeze at in regards to battery life, if you want to keep these headphones powered for longer while you're traveling, you should pack a portable power bank along with them. If you don't own one already, be sure to take a look at this guide to the best power banks under $30 in 2020 for a list of worthy pickups.

