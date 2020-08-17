What you need to know
- Wallpaper Hub has several backgrounds ready for the launch of the Surface Duo.
- The designs fill both screens of the device and are built to be folded on the Surface Duo's hinge.
- The Surface Duo is available for preorder now.
Microsoft's Surface Duo is less than one month from shipping and you can grab some beautiful wallpapers to use on the dual screens of the device. A website called Wallpaper Hub has a growing collection of wallpapers that fill the screens of the Surface Duo and look good folded.
The library of wallpapers includes a butterfly, a coastline, and a dock in Aruba. These images have distinct designs that can split down the middle. When you open a Surface Duo with a butterfly background it will look like the bug is fluttering its wings.
There are also some more industrial options, such as a clay tennis court, a crisscrossing highway, and Seattle's Space Needle.
We've looked at Wallpaper Hub several times in the past, including when we added it to our list of the best ways to spice up your Windows 10 desktop. Now, you can bring Wallpaper Hub's backgrounds over to Android with the Surface Duo.
