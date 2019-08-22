Best answer: No, Visible doesn't limit your resolution when streaming video on its network. You may experience slow-downs during particularly busy parts of the day when the network is congested, but Visible will never actively limit your data's speed or performance.

Visible doesn't limit video resolution while streaming

If you're someone that streams a lot of video while on the go, you'll be happy to know that Visible does not limit your resolution when streaming video on the network.

Your video will look sharper and stream faster if you're in an area with strong Verizon coverage, so your mileage will vary depending on where you're located. As a general rule of thumb, however, a stronger signal (a.k.a. more service bars at the top of your phone's screen) will indicate better video streaming results.

Your speeds might be slower when the network is congested

While Visible will never go out of its way to actively limit your speed on its network, you might experience slower performance during certain times of the day — specifically, when a lot of people are using the network and it becomes congested.

In other words, if you're trying to stream when a lot of people are also using the Visible network, your video might take longer to buffer or not be as sharp as you'd like.

While that can certainly be annoying, it's something you'll find on every carrier.

Visible is currently offering uncapped data speeds for just $40/month

When Visible first launched, it was offering unlimited talk, text, and LTE data for $40/month. However, the catch to all of this was that data speeds were limited to just 5Mbps — resulting in video streaming that typically maxed out at 480p. As part of a special promotion, though, Visible currently has that speed cap removed.

This applies to both new and existing Visible customers, so whether you signed up for the service three months ago or become a subscriber today, you'll get those uncapped speeds for free for the life of your account. In regards to video streaming, that means you can expect HD streaming if you have a good connection in your area.

Visible will get rid of this promotion at some point down the road and return to the usual 5Mbps cap, so if you're thinking about signing up, now is the time to do so.