SteelSeries Stratus Duo works flawlessly with Fortnite on Android. In fact, it was designed specifically for those two things.

Built for Fortnite on Android

SteelSeries designed the Stratus Duo with Fortnite and Android in mind. While you can play any game that supports a gamepad on your smartphone using this controller, it's best suited to the hectic action that entails from dropping out the party bus at the beginning of each Fortnite round.

The gamepad feels sturdy and it has the traditional controller button and trigger layout, allowing you to switch between controllers without issue. When holding the Stratus Duo, there's very little flex and it's comfortable to wield, even for longer sessions. This is the device for people who want to up their game on Android but can't do that with a typical mobile layout.

This controller supports cross-platform play

Where the Stratus Duo truly shines is in the additional support for Windows 10. You can use the included receiver to use the controller with a PC too. By toggling a wireless mode switch on the rear of the Stratus Duo between Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless, you can switch between PC and Android gaming without needing to keep pairing the device.

Bluetooth for Android and 2.4GHz wireless for PC — no matter which platform you choose to play Fortnite on, you'll be covered with the trusty Stratus Duo. Other highlights include up to 20 hours of uptime on a single charge, support for Oculus Rift and Gear VR, and an optional smartphone cradle that can be attached to the gamepad.

If you're still torn on whether or not you want this controller, you can check out our review, which goes further in depth about these features.