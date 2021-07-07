Best answer: There's no word on controller support yet, but because PUBG Mobile doesn't natively support controllers, it's safe to bet that PUBG: New State will do the same.

A brand new mobile exclusive

PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds, or PUBG, is one of the first major battle royale games to hit the scene, ushering in a new genre of multiplayer game. The popularity of PUBG is massive, especially on Android, and Tencent plans to deliver a bigger and better experience with PUBG: New State, a brand new, mobile-exclusive game set in the PUBG universe. As the first true successor to the original PUBG, players can expect updated visuals, dynamic gunplay, and new unique mechanics like dodging, drone calls, and support requests.

But one change on everyone's mind is whether or not PUBG: New State will feature controller support? With native controller support and tons of great game controllers for Android, this should be a sure thing, right? Unfortunately, the jury is still out on this one, and we don't know if PUBG: New State will support controllers

Next generation battle royale

Unlike popular mobile shooters like Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG Mobile does not natively support controllers on Android. While there are some plug-ins that can enable controller support, there not officially supported and using them could result in a ban. This could change as we get closer to release, of course. The developers are hard at work on the game now and aiming for a 2021 release and are currently taking feedback from those who are participating in the PUBG: New State Alpha.

PUBG Mobile is one of the best free-to-play Android games available, and we're expecting PUBG: New State to carry on the series over the top multiplayer matches. You can pre-register for PUBG: New State now on Google Play to get the latest news and updates on the game.