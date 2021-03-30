If the OnePlus Watch isn't using Wear OS, what does it use?

OnePlus has been making some of the best Android phones for a long time, so when the company announced it was making a smartwatch, it raised the question of if the OnePlus Watch used Wear OS. By doing so, there would be a good chance that in following what it has done for its smartphones, the OnePlus Watch could become one of the best Wear OS watches, too.

Well, for better or worse, the new smartwatch will not be running Google's smartwatch operating system. OnePlus has decided to go with its own operating system to reduce some of the pain points found in other smartwatches. According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau:

We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we've been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch.

What is RTOS and why did OnePlus use it on the OnePlus Watch?

RTOS, real-time operating system, may look familiar because another popular smartwatch maker uses its own software based on it — Amazfit. The company has used the custom operating system on some of the best Amazfit smartwatches, like the Amazfit T-Rex, to offer quick responsiveness and long battery life.

The main difference between RTOS and something like Wear OS is how tasks are handled. Tasks like launching an app, taking a heart rate measurement, and anything else that happens within an RTOS are done with a pre-determined time constraint. Handling processes in this way generally leads to fast, reliable usage. RTOS also removes any extraneous effort within the system, which equates to better battery life for the device.

By not going with Wear OS, it means that the OnePlus Watch will be missing out on some excellent Wear OS apps that are offered in the Google Play Store. However, Wear OS has its drawbacks, like laggy performance, unless the watch is packed with new, expensive hardware. By creating its own RTOS for the OnePlus Watch, it's clear that the company wanted speed and reliability above all. Time will tell if OnePlus taking its own path will be good or bad.

What is the OnePlus Watch?