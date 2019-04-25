Best answer: Just like previous entires in the franchise, Mortal Kombat 11 features microtransactions. The majority of the content available through the in-game store are cosmetic skins. However, it's possible to purchase gear. However, in order to earn the vast majority of items, you'll have to play the game.
What can I get with microtransactions?
Mortal Kombat 11 features a great deal of character customization. You can change the way fighters like Raiden and Scorpion look, and can also equip gear which gives them advantages in single-player modes like the Towers of Time. The in-game store offers a rotating selection of skins — and some gear — which can be acquired for around 500 Time Krystals each.
Keep in mind that the majority of content has to be earned by playing the game. You can't purchase a lot of the items through the store because they can't be acquired through Time Krystals. Since gear and consumables can be found by opening chests in the Krypt, Time Krystals should be used to purchase skins that you really want.
NetherRealm Studios has promised to make changes to the in-game economy so it's even easier to acquire powerful gear. That should give players another reason to spend their Time Krystals on cosmetic skins instead of gear that may not be as great as the one found in the Krypt.
How much do the microtransactions cost?
Time Krystals can be purchased in a number of bundles. The following packs are available through the in-game store on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and other platforms.
- 500 Time Krystals cost $5
- 1150 Time Krystals cost $10
- 2500 Time Krystals cost $20
- 5600 Time Krystals cost $40
Since each skin costs 500 Time Krystals, acquiring them through the in-game store can be quite expensive. However, if you really want Raiden to shine in that blue suit with gold inlay, you should consider purchasing a pack of Time Krystals.
The saga continues
Mortal Kombat 11
Flawless victory!
Mortal Kombat 11 features two versions. The standard edition gets you the base game, but the Premium Edition comes with the base game and Kombat Pack. The allows you to access new fighters a week early and gives you additionally cosmetic items.
