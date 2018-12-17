Best answer: Yes. The HyperX Cloud Pro has a 3.5mm ack and as such, can be used with a multitude of consoles, including all iterations of the PlayStation 4.

How is it compatible?

Unlike when the Xbox One controller originally launched, all PS4 controllers feature a built-in 3.5mm port. It would be years later when the Xbox One's controller adopted this feature, but the DualShock 4 had it right out of the gate, no adapter needed. Because the HyperX Cloud Pro features a 3.5mm jack, you can instantly plug it into any DualShock 4 you own controller and start gaming on PS4.

Which HyperX Cloud headsets don't work with PlayStation 4

None. All of HyperX's Cloud headsets are compatible with PS4. HyperX sells several different models of its Cloud headset, including the Cloud Stinger, Cloud, Cloud Alpha, Cloud Revolver, Cloud Flight, and Cloud MIX. Whether it's through Bluetooth connection or a wired 3.5mm jack, you can use any of these headsets on PS4.

The company also sells an officially licensed Cloud headset for PS4, and a Cloud Stinger Pro specifically designed for PS4 as well.

Bottom line

You don't need to worry about compatibility when it comes to HyperX's Cloud series. However, if you truly want something specifically designed for PS4, you can grab the cheaper HyperX Cloud Stinger Core.