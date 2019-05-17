Best answer: Yes, Google Wifi can broadcast Wi-Fi signal in all directions including to floors above and below. The connection to mesh points will be stronger with less distance to travel, so it's recommended to put the next node directly above or below the primary router. Fewer walls or floors between access points will be better for your signal strength.

The Google Wifi router broadcasts signal in all directions including above and below. Wi-Fi signal will still need to travel the distance to floors above and below the router to reach devices, so placing an additional Google Wifi on the level above or below the primary unit can help deliver a more consistent Wi-Fi connection to devices on those levels. Each mesh point will be stronger if it has a direct connection to the main router, so it's best to place it as close as possible to directly above or below the primary router.

Placing your primary router and modem in the middle of your home will provide the best results for a mesh. This placement allows the other mesh points to connect to the primary router if at all possible. There is a little bit of speed loss each time a signal is carried to a new router so a direct connection to the primary router will keep speeds high and consistency strong.

Wi-Fi in a home has always been a challenge because every house is different and there are many different materials that can be used to build walls and floors. A floor/ceiling between your primary router and wireless device can block more signal than a wall due to wiring, ventilation systems, and stronger materials being used.

This is one of the reasons Google allows you to connect with an Ethernet cable to additional mesh points. If your home allows for it, a cable can be run to a Google Wifi in a weaker area of the house to keep speeds high. Since Google Wifi creates a mesh network, you can always add more units to the mesh and this may be your best solution if speeds aren't keeping up between floors.