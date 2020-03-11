Best answer: No, eero's mesh networking devices don't support Wi-Fi 6, but most networking hardware doesn't. Wi-Fi 6 is still a very new standard. The routers that support it tend to be more expensive, and there aren't many devices that can leverage it.

Do any of eero's devices support Wi-Fi 6?

Currently, eero does not offer any Wi-Fi 6 compatible devices. While the company hasn't denied that it will eventually release hardware compatible with the standard, it also hasn't spoken to any concrete plans on the matter. According to the eero Help Center, there is currently no set timeline for enabling Wi-Fi 6 support.

eero is not alone in this. In our round-up of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems of 2020, the number of devices with Wi-Fi 6 support can be counted on one hand, and Nighthawk manufactures both. Most major brands haven't yet engaged with the standard. As you'll see, there's a good reason for that.

What's the big deal about Wi-Fi 6?

Known also as Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 is an evolution of current wireless technology. It's considerably more efficient than its predecessor, providing up to 30% faster data transmission. This extra efficiency also means that a Wi-Fi 6 router can support more simultaneous connections than routers using the previous standard.

In other words, not only is a Wi-Fi 6 router faster, but it's also better at multitasking. Cnet's Ry Crist likened it to replacing a human bartender with the four-armed Goro from Mortal Kombat. He can serve bigger drinks to more patrons with greater efficiency.

Taking advantage of Wi-Fi 6's capabilities requires more than a router that supports the standard. You also need Wi-Fi 6 capable devices. And frankly, there just aren't many of those at the moment; some smart home manufacturers don't feel the standard is especially relevant to their product portfolio, either.

As such, even though Wi-Fi 6 made a great showing at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, it's still going to be a while before it becomes widespread. As such, unless you're obsessed with being an early adopter, it's probably better to wait a year or two before investing in a Wi-Fi 6 capable device. It simply doesn't offer that much for the cost.

Wi-Fi 6 will eventually replace its predecessor - but it hasn't yet

If you're installing a mesh network in your home, Wi-Fi 6 probably shouldn't be a critical purchase driver. Given the current shortage of devices that can actually connect via the standard, your focus should instead be on factors such as speed, coverage, reliability, and ease of installation. eero's mesh networking hardware scores high points in all three, so it gets our recommendation.

If Wi-Fi 6 is non-negotiable, for example, if you want to future-proof your mesh network, then Netgear has you covered. The Orbi 6 is their premium offering, justifying its massive cost with blazing speed, extra ethernet ports, and excellent coverage. The Nighthawk MK62 is a more affordable alternative, though still more expensive than eero.