Out of all the software features Samsung has debuted over the years, one of the more interesting ones is Samsung DeX. DeX is the desktop interface Samsung's created for its Galaxy devices — allowing you to run it on a monitor that's connected to your phone or directly on a larger device like a tablet.
DeX isn't perfect and still has some quirks that need ironing out, but it's a really unique way of repurposing Android for different types of workflows.
A few of our AC forum members recently shared their experience with DeX, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you use Samsung DeX on your Galaxy device?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Review: The HP x360 14c is not just a good Chromebook, it's a good laptop
Chromebook fans who are looking for the perfect balance of form, function, and fun have several great devices to choose from in late 2020. HP just put the others on notice that the Chromebook x360 14c is officially part of that exclusive club.
TikTok is being banned in the U.S. from Sunday, September 20
The U.S. Department of Commerce will ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S app stores from Sunday.
Which Oculus Quest 2 storage size should you get?
The Oculus Quest 2 has options for 64GB or 256GB of storage, but is it worth paying more to get four times the storage? We're here to help you decide.
Turn your Galaxy into a desktop with these DeX accessories
Samsung DeX can turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, and getting your DeX on does not have to cost hundreds of dollars! These accessories can help you get up and running without going over-budget.