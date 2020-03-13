About two weeks ago, we reviewed Samsung's new Galaxy Buds+. In that review, we praised the Buds+ for their excellent battery life, good sound quality, USB-C charging, and more. In short, they're excellent earbuds.
That said, the $150 asking price is not cheap and everyone has different listening preferences. As such, we decided to venture into the AC forums to see what other people think about the Buds+.
Here's what some of our members had to say:
What about you? Do you think Galaxy Buds+ are worth $150?
Join the conversation in the forums!
The U.S. needs to follow the E.U. in making it easier to repair our phones
The new EU Circular Economy Action Plan aims to put an end to the premature death of consumer electronics like the smartphone through repairability and mandatory software upgrades.
Amazon Echo Frames review: Alexa comes for your eyes and ears
When I reviewed the Amazon Echo Buds in late 2019, I commented that they were a solid first attempt to help get Alexa out of the house and make her more useful on the go. The Echo Frames, which were announced at the same time as the Echo Buds, are the latest of Alexa's steps into the wider world. I'll tell you what I thought of them after my first few days with them.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Amazon asks 750,000 employees to work from home
COVID-19 has already infected over 127,000 people globally and caused over 4,500 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
These are the best battery cases for the Galaxy S20 series
If you burn through battery like it's going out of style, there just aren't many battery case options for your Galaxy S20 right now. If you want a great option though, here are the options.