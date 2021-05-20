Best answer: No. You do not need a Facebook account to make a WhatsApp account. Though WhatsApp is a subsidiary of Facebook, the two are completely unrelated and function separately for the most part.
Facebook and WhatsApp accounts are completely separate
WhatsApp Messenger, more commonly referred to as WhatsApp, is one of the best messaging applications out there. It is wildly popular, mainly due to its security and usability. Users can make voice calls and send each other text messages, audio snippets, images, documents, and other files for free.
Since Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook owns the app, it's a little unclear whether the two social media platforms are integrated. It's especially confusing since Instagram, another one of the social networking company's subsidiaries, already is. However, this isn't the case with WhatsApp.
Having Facebook account is not a prerequisite for using WhatsApp. Users can register for accounts on either platform or both if they want. The services and features of the free messaging app do not intermingle with Facebook. The only exception to this is WhatsApp Business, which allows businesses to connect their Facebook pages to their business accounts. Even then, you don't need a Facebook account for the business version of WhatsApp.
What do you need to open a WhatsApp account?
Depending on where you live, the requirements for opening up a WhatsApp account differ slightly. First, you need to be at least 16 years of age if you live in Europe, or at least 13 in all other parts of the world. The only other thing you need is a phone number, and that's it!
It really is that easy to open a WhatsApp user account. These rules are universal and apply to all WhatsApp platforms, including Android, iOS, and Windows. Now that you're on top of things, you can go ahead and open up an account on the messaging platform with or without a Facebook account.
