Even (or perhaps especially) for the most tech-savvy, switching phone ecosystems and operating systems can be a huge endeavor, which is why most of us just don't. Well, it's one of the reasons, of course. Many of us reading this site (and some of us writing for it) did make the big change, though, switching from iOS to Android, and have come to love our new green home.

It can be even more gratifying when we're successful at convincing a friend or family member to make the switch and seeing their eyes light up at all of the possibilities with just how flexible Android is and all of the best Android phones that they now can choose from.

With this in mind, we were delighted to see a thread about just this topic recently on the AC forums...

Now we want to hear from you — Do you have any good stories about family or friends who've switched from iOS to Android? Let us know!

