Even (or perhaps especially) for the most tech-savvy, switching phone ecosystems and operating systems can be a huge endeavor, which is why most of us just don't. Well, it's one of the reasons, of course. Many of us reading this site (and some of us writing for it) did make the big change, though, switching from iOS to Android, and have come to love our new green home.

It can be even more gratifying when we're successful at convincing a friend or family member to make the switch and seeing their eyes light up at all of the possibilities with just how flexible Android is and all of the best Android phones that they now can choose from.

With this in mind, we were delighted to see a thread about just this topic recently on the AC forums...

Finally!!! My man had been on Apple ecosystem for years. As we moved away from the city and to areas with no WiFi, Apple products were frankly getting frustrating. In September, more out of sheer rage at Apple than anything else, I got the Note 20 Ultra and I loved it so much I got the S7 5G tablet a couple months later. ... I've been bragging about the ease, speed and power and user...

This is AMAZING! It feels good going to the green side, doesn't it? So glad you are both loving your Android experiences!

Lack of customization is one huge reason why I don't think I could do iOS.

He's a convert! My man loves his new phone, got the Galaxy S7+ tablet and he is absolutely smitten. Can't believe it took him so long to switch from Apple. There was definitely a learning curve but he's a total pro at this now including using the stylus. Best decision ever!

Now we want to hear from you — Do you have any good stories about family or friends who've switched from iOS to Android? Let us know!

