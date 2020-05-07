When you decide to buy a phone from a company, you're placing your trust in it to keep your information protected, to treat you well, and to just do the right thing. It's a decision that shouldn't come lightly, but it's an aspect of buying a phone some of us probably don't think too much about.

There's no such thing as a perfect phone company, an example being OnePlus. OnePlus makes some of the best Android handsets on the market, but it hasn't been without its fair share of controversies over the years.

One of our AC forum members recently asked if it was safe to buy a OnePlus phone, and this is how a couple of our other members responded.

Now, we'd like to hear from you — Do you feel safe buying OnePlus phones?

