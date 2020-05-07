Oneplus 8 ProSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

When you decide to buy a phone from a company, you're placing your trust in it to keep your information protected, to treat you well, and to just do the right thing. It's a decision that shouldn't come lightly, but it's an aspect of buying a phone some of us probably don't think too much about.

There's no such thing as a perfect phone company, an example being OnePlus. OnePlus makes some of the best Android handsets on the market, but it hasn't been without its fair share of controversies over the years.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

One of our AC forum members recently asked if it was safe to buy a OnePlus phone, and this is how a couple of our other members responded.

mustang7757

Yes , as a owner of 1+6 and 1+7 Pro definitely

Reply
B. Diddy

The main concern in the recent past for OnePlus had to do with the clipboard, but this was pretty much felt to be a false alarm: https://www.androidpolice.com/2018/01/26/no-oneplus-still-not-sending-clipboard-data-china/ Jerry Hildenbrand was initially concerned about it, but then wrote a big retraction after spending more time talking to OnePlus themselves: ...

Reply

Now, we'd like to hear from you — Do you feel safe buying OnePlus phones?

Join the conversation in the forums!