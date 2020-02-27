As smartphone prices continue to rise, it's become more important than ever to protect your purchase in any way you can. This can be in a few different ways, whether that be slapping a case on your phone, applying a screen protector, or going as far to buy insurance for it.
Phone insurance plans are nothing new, but when spending $1000+ on a handset, picking up a plan to go along with it starts to become more and more appealing.
Recently, some of our AC forum members got to talking about phone insurance and whether or not it's something they bother using.
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you buy insurance for your smartphone?
Join the conversation in the forums!
