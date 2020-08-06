Best answer: It should come as no surprise, but the Galaxy Buds Live do, in fact, support wireless charging. It's also fast, so you can get up to 60 minutes of playback with just a five minute wireless charge.

The Galaxy Buds Live are the all-in-one package

Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro have finally arrived in the form of the Galaxy Buds Live. These bean-shaped headphones are designed to nestle in your ear, versus having ear-tip placed into your ear canal.

The Buds Live sport up to 29 hours of total playback, with the earbuds themselves lasting up to eight hours. The included charging case adds another 21 hours, giving you a day and a half of juice.

When it comes to charging, the Buds Live have Quick Charge capabilities, as well. Three minutes of charging will get you up to 35 minutes, and going for full five minutes, wired or wireless, will provide an hour of playback. Meanwhile 10-minutes of wired charging will get you an hour and a half.

If you want to take advantage of wireless charging you'll, of course, need a wireless charger. Our favorite right now is the Anker PowerWave 15, which is very well priced. It doesn't have a lot of extra features, but it offers powerful 10W charging (up to 15W with the right AC adapter), and has a no-slip surface. Samsung also has its own first-party wireless charger, but it's more expensive.

Between the phenomenal battery life, active noise cancelation, and seamless integration with your Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds Live are the perfect Galaxy Note 20 companion. Plus, those concerned about these actually staying in their ears, won't have to worry too much as Samsung provides wing-tips to reduce concerns of falling out.