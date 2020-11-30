After all, you're going to be reaching for a USB-C charging cable in the next few hours when you settle in for a nice night of sleep and plug your digital lifeline into your favorite Power Delivery charger .

Now that pretty much all Android phones , laptops, tablets and even most new power banks and high-quality headphones are all charged via USB-C, that means that USB-C cables are the most important item in your home, in your car, and in your purse. While Cyber Monday deals tend to focus on bigger ticket items like laptop deals and TVs , this is probably the cheapest deal you'll take advantage of this weekend, but it's also the one you'll use the most often.

These cables will charge any Power Delivery device you throw at them, from tiny true wireless earbuds to big honking laptops and everything in between. 60W means they'll charge laptops at a good speed, and the 6.6-foot length means it can reach from under the nightstand up and into bed for 3 AM doomscrolling.

As someone who uses an Android phone, a Chromebook, and a variety of power banks and headphones, I can charge all but three items in my life using these cables — which I purchased last Tuesday when they first went on sale. The 60W support means they charge my Chromebooks at full speed, though if you're rocking one of the most powerful MacBook Pros, you'll need 100W-rated cables to get the absolute top speed. That said, 60W charging will charge your Mac at a good speed so long as you're not trying to export 4K video while bouncing between shoddy public Wi-Fi hotspots.

The length is another important factor in these durable, braided cables. 6.6 feet means this cable is longer than I am tall, and it means that you can use it in tight spaces where you have to sneak a cable around furniture or are trying to keep a phone alive via a power bank in your backpack while you use your phone rushing through an airport or around a theme park — not that you should be doing much of either in the next few months — you'll have plenty of slack and can avoid yanking the cable and potentially damaging your phone's USB-C port. There's an included velcro cable wrap for each cable, so you can tie back excess cable to keep it out of the way, but you can take full advantage of that full length when needed.

If you're wondering how durable these are, the Aukey cable in my gear bag has lasted over a year, longer than my Anker cable, which somehow got a bent connector while stowed in my backpack when I was driving from Florida to Texas. These cables are braided, you get two colors which makes it easy to tell which cable goes to which charger stowed under your standing desk — or whose cable is whose if you're splitting the 2-pack with a family member.

USB-C cables are something you'll be using for years and years to come, so even if you don't need a new cable right now, just buy this 2-pack and keep it somewhere safe, like next to the box your phone came in. That way when the dog chews your cable or it gets left on the subway, you have a fresh cable ready and waiting.