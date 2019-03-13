Best answer: Yes, Android devices do support PS4 remote play, but only specific ones. You have to buy a Sony Xperia smartphone if you want to continue your game on the go.
- Ready for Remote Play: Sony Xperia XZ3 ($618 at Amazon)
- Play the best games: PlayStation 4 Slim ($300 at Amazon)
Only Sony Xperia phones can play
Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to buy a PlayStation Vita in order to enjoy PlayStation 4 Remote Play. Sony allows you to play your PS4 games on a number of different devices, including Windows 8 devices, Mac computers, the Sony PlayStation TV, and even Android phones.
That last bit will be a problem for many, however, because PS4 Remote Play is only officially available for certain Sony Xperia Android devices. Those with smartphones from different companies can't normally play. Here's the full list of smartphones you can buy for PS4 Remote Play:
- Xperia XZ3
- Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Xperia XZ2
- Xperia XZ2 Compact
- Xperia XZ1
- Xperia XZ Premium
The only problem for most folks is that Sony smartphones aren't widely available. You can easily buy them in Asia and Europe, but Sony has had trouble selling smartphones in the Americas, so the company has not made a great effort to sell them in the region.
If you really want a smartphone that properly supports PS4 Remote Play, you can always buy one of these devices on Amazon. We'd recommend the Sony Xperia XZ3 for its 6-inch HDR OLED display and dual speakers, perfect for playing your favorite games.
There is another option
While we'd recommend going with officially supported products for PS4 Remote Play, you may not have that option. Thankfully, there may be an out for those wanting to use the feature on non-Xperia Android smartphones.
The deed involves running PS4 Remote Play on your PC and using the Steam Link app to beam it to your smartphone. It's not quite as elegant as the official means to remote play, but if all you want to do is get your PS4 games going on your Android phone, it'll get you there.
Perfect with PS4
Sony Xperia XZ3 (Unlocked)
A smartphone that's good at almost everything
Sony's Xperia XZ3 nails the fundamentals with a beautiful OLED screen, outstanding performance and battery life, a decent camera, and plenty of charm.
PlayStation 4 Slim ($300 at Amazon)
Only on PlayStation
The PlayStation 4 is a powerhouse of gaming quality. With a whole host of exclusive games, the PlayStation 4 elevates itself above most other consoles.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.