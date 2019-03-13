Best answer: Yes, Android devices do support PS4 remote play, but only specific ones. You have to buy a Sony Xperia smartphone if you want to continue your game on the go.

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to buy a PlayStation Vita in order to enjoy PlayStation 4 Remote Play. Sony allows you to play your PS4 games on a number of different devices, including Windows 8 devices, Mac computers, the Sony PlayStation TV, and even Android phones.

That last bit will be a problem for many, however, because PS4 Remote Play is only officially available for certain Sony Xperia Android devices. Those with smartphones from different companies can't normally play. Here's the full list of smartphones you can buy for PS4 Remote Play:

Xperia XZ3

Xperia XZ2 Premium

Xperia XZ2

Xperia XZ2 Compact

Xperia XZ1

Xperia XZ Premium

The only problem for most folks is that Sony smartphones aren't widely available. You can easily buy them in Asia and Europe, but Sony has had trouble selling smartphones in the Americas, so the company has not made a great effort to sell them in the region.

If you really want a smartphone that properly supports PS4 Remote Play, you can always buy one of these devices on Amazon. We'd recommend the Sony Xperia XZ3 for its 6-inch HDR OLED display and dual speakers, perfect for playing your favorite games.

There is another option