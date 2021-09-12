History beckons for Novak Djokovic as the Serbian legend goes in search of two significant tennis records in this afternoon's grand finale at Flushing Meadows.

Read on to find out how to get a 2021 US Open live stream and watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev online no matter where you are in the world.

A win here for the 34-year old would see him overtake eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles won, with all three veterans currently tied at 20 wins a piece.

Victory in New York this afternoon would also see Djokovic complete the first male calendar slam in the Open Era.

Aiming to make a piece of history of his own but stopping Djokovic is Russian star Daniil Medvedev who will be looking to finally claim his first slam title.

The 25-year-old world no.2 has been in some of the best form of his career in the Big Apple having given up just a single set on his way to today's final.

The match marks Medvedev's second major showdown with Djokovic having lost to the Serb in the Australian Open.

US Open Men 2021 - where and when

This 2021 US Open Men's Singles final takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York between on Sunday, September 12.

Play is set to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9am BST / 6am AEST / 8am NZST.

Watch Djokovic vs Medvedev US Open Men's Singles final online from outside your country

We have full details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this year's US Open Men final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the action from New York, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

