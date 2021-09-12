History beckons for Novak Djokovic as the Serbian legend goes in search of two significant tennis records in this afternoon's grand finale at Flushing Meadows.
Read on to find out how to get a 2021 US Open live stream and watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev online no matter where you are in the world.
A win here for the 34-year old would see him overtake eternal rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles won, with all three veterans currently tied at 20 wins a piece.
Victory in New York this afternoon would also see Djokovic complete the first male calendar slam in the Open Era.
Aiming to make a piece of history of his own but stopping Djokovic is Russian star Daniil Medvedev who will be looking to finally claim his first slam title.
The 25-year-old world no.2 has been in some of the best form of his career in the Big Apple having given up just a single set on his way to today's final.
The match marks Medvedev's second major showdown with Djokovic having lost to the Serb in the Australian Open.
US Open Men 2021 - where and when
This 2021 US Open Men's Singles final takes place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in Flushing Meadows, New York between on Sunday, September 12.
Play is set to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9am BST / 6am AEST / 8am NZST.
Watch Djokovic vs Medvedev US Open Men's Singles final online from outside your country
We have full details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this year's US Open Men final further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the action from New York, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Djokovic vs Medvedev US Open Men's Singles final online in the US
Coverage from Flushing Meadows for viewers in the US comes courtesy of ESPN who hold exclusive broadcast rights in the host nation.
Djokovic vs Medvedev scheduled to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Flushing Meadows via the pay TV network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider.
Cord cutters also have the option of using an over-the-top service that carries ESPN, such as Sling TV's Orange package.
Costing $35 a month, a Sling Orange subscription will also give you access to channels like Comedy Central, CNN, TNT and Disney as well as ESPN's sports line up.
Another over-the-top option comes in the form of fuboTV which offers an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, with the service giving access to ESPN as well as more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. If you're on the fence, Fubo also offers a FREE FuboTV trial
How to stream Djokovic vs Medvedev US Open Men's Singles final live in the UK
Amazon has exclusive rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, meaning Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost.
Djokovic vs Medvedev is due to start at 9pm Saturday night.
An Amazon Prime membership will set you back £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK.
To stream the Grand Slam tennis action from your phone or tablet, you'll need the Amazon Prime Video app which is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store.
How to stream the US Open live in Canada
TSN has Canadian tennis fans covered, with the network (alongside its French language sister channel RDS) having the rights to show the US Open in the region.
The Djokovic vs Medvedev final is set to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
Live stream Djokovic vs Medvedev US Open Men's Singles final in Australia
If you're planning on watching the US Open Men's Singles final in Australia, then the great news is that Djokovic vs Medvedev (as well as the men's final) will be available to watch via free-to-air channel SBS.
This means you can also live stream the action through SBS On Demand. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access it on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs.
Djokovic vs Medvedev is due to start anytime after 6am AEST on Monday morning Down Under.
