Vlogging made easy DJI Osmo Pocket High-energy champ GoPro HERO7 Too much motion can trip up a gimbal, but the Osmo Pocket is ideal for vlogs and smooth, steady shots. Its built-in USB-C port makes it easy to transfer footage to other devices, and you can charge while you're filming. $349 at Amazon Pros Handle for comfortable filming

Plugs directly into phones for file transfers

Rechargeable, even while filming Cons Not as durable as the HERO7

Smaller accessory ecosystem Specialized for high-energy shots, the HERO7 can be mounted to almost anything and supports high frame rates for slow motion captures. It's built to withstand hard falls and water, making it great for filming sports. $380 at Amazon Pros Wide accessory support

Supports live streaming to Facebook and YouTube

Variety of slow-mo frame rate options Cons Less dynamic range

Wider lens can lead to distortion

With both cameras sitting at similar price points and each boasting smooth, stabilized video as a primary feature, it's easy to look at the GoPro HERO7 and DJI Osmo Pocket and immediately want to compare the two. That being said, action cameras and gimbals aren't necessarily intended for the same purposes, and the best option will mostly come down to what kind of footage you like to shoot, rather than the pros and cons of each specific camera.

Gimbal versus action camera

Truth be told, these two cameras, while similar in theory, are two completely different animals. GoPros have always been marketed as durable action cameras; it's much more durable and rugged than the Osmo Pocket, and its wider angle camera is more accommodating for high-energy videos like sporting events and concerts.

The Osmo Pocket doesn't try even to compete in this field — it's a gimbal, after all, you aren't going to clip it onto your longboard or your guitar's headstock. Instead, it's better-suited for smooth, steady videos like a walk-and-talk vlogging shot or even a floating pan around a product.

DJI Osmo Pocket GoPro HERO7 Sensor size Value Value Resolutions 4K (up to 60fps), 1080p (up to 120fps) 4K (up to 60fps), 2.7K (up to 120fps), 1080p (up to 240fps), 720p (up to 240fps) Battery 875mAh 1220mAh Mic input Yes (adapter required) Yes (adapter required) Max bit rate 100 Mbps 78 Mbps Weight 116g 116g Waterproof No Up to 10m

With that in mind, there are some key differences between the cameras that could sway you in one direction or the other, regardless of your intended use case. The first is form factor and durability. The HERO7 is a small, rectangular camera that supports a number of accessories like a waterproof housing or an adhesive mounting. The Osmo Pocket is a tiny stabilized camera with a handle that makes it easy to hold or tuck into a pocket, but it doesn't feature any water resistance or durability ratings.

Both cameras feature a built-in display for framing your shot, and each can mirror that feed to your phone for a larger display and a selection of manual controls. Both cameras also shoot video at up to 4K60p, though the GoPro notably supports much higher frame rates at lower resolutions, going all the way up to 240fps in 1080p.

As far as the image quality itself, your preference will largely depend on your priorities. The HERO7 features GoPro's signature wide angle look, which fits a ton of content within the frame but can often distort your image (though there's an option for a narrower field of view). It also has a more saturated look than the Osmo Pocket, which some may prefer for quick edits.

Both cameras are meant for different purposes, but they're versatile enough to work in most situations.

On the other hand, while the Osmo Pocket's output is less saturated by default than the HERO7's, it has a considerably better dynamic range. This means that if you take the time to color grade your shots in post, you're less likely to suffer from clipping when pushing colors.

The Osmo Pocket also has a built-in USB-C port that allows you to both quickly transfer footage to your phone, and charge the camera — even while it's in use. Then again, both cameras use microSD cards, and the GoPro has a removable battery, so you can easily pop in a spare and not be tethered to a battery pack when the battery dies.

The HERO7 features voice commands that let you take a photo or video hands-free, which can be extremely useful when it's out of your reach — say, if it's mounted to the ceiling. It also supports live-streaming to sites like Facebook and YouTube, which many will appreciate over the Osmo Pocket.

Ultimately, both cameras are fantastic ways to get smooth and stable video without relying entirely on your phone or carrying a heavy, bulky DSLR. The GoPro is, as always, specialized for action shots while the Osmo Pocket is more meant for deliberate and slow movements, but you can make either camera work beyond its intended purpose.

Vlogging made easy DJI Osmo Pocket Perfect for walk-and-talk videos The Osmo Pocket is a standalone gimbal with intuitive controls, sharp image quality, and great stabilization. It's ideal for casual vlogging, and the small form factor helps it easily fit into a pocket. $349 at Amazon

High-energy champ GoPro HERO7 A perfect recipe for sports videos GoPro's latest HERO camera is better than ever, with slow-mo capabilities, water resistance, and the ability to live stream to popular sites. For fast-paced action video, it's hard to go wrong with the HERO7. $380 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.