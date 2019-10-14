Disney+ dropping all the films on Twitter

What you need to know

  • Disney+ is 4 weeks from launch and is now sharing what you can see at launch.
  • The Disney+ twitter absolutely exploded with a massive thread of available titles.
  • Previous lists had abounded online based on the selection available on the Netherlands preview, but this is the definitive list.
  • There are some surprises in the lineup, especially for Fox fans and 90's kids.

Disney+ launches in the US and Canada on November 12, and while many potential lists of its content library were compiled by well-meaning fans based upon the current catalog for Disney+'s Netherlands preview, I'm happy to say that we now have an official, "basically complete" list, courtesy of Disney+'s Twitter account.

There's a lot to dig through here since this thread separates each and every title to its own tweet — RIP Twitter timelines this morning — but even a cursory glance will net some confirmations we weren't sure were coming to the US like X-Men Evolution and the Disney telefilm musical Annie. This is also the first time we've seen a look at how many Fox films will be included, including animated classic Thumbelina, which everyone thought was Disney anyway.

It's a huge list and we're going to need time to go through it all and find everything — Disney+ isn't done tweeting the list yet — but there really is something for everyone, and November 12 cannot come fast enough.

