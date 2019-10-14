It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT

Disney+ launches in the US and Canada on November 12, and while many potential lists of its content library were compiled by well-meaning fans based upon the current catalog for Disney+'s Netherlands preview, I'm happy to say that we now have an official, "basically complete" list, courtesy of Disney+'s Twitter account.

There's a lot to dig through here since this thread separates each and every title to its own tweet — RIP Twitter timelines this morning — but even a cursory glance will net some confirmations we weren't sure were coming to the US like X-Men Evolution and the Disney telefilm musical Annie. This is also the first time we've seen a look at how many Fox films will be included, including animated classic Thumbelina, which everyone thought was Disney anyway.

It's a huge list and we're going to need time to go through it all and find everything — Disney+ isn't done tweeting the list yet — but there really is something for everyone, and November 12 cannot come fast enough.