Disney Plus surpassed more than 50 million subscribers in April 2020, just five months after its launch in the United States across various platforms, including laptops and Android phones. Less than a year and a half later, the streaming service topped 100 million subscribers, though it still trailed Netflix's subscriber base.

The company is now going after its toughest rival with a planned expansion in 53 new markets this summer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Plus will launch in 42 countries and 11 territories. These include the following:

Åland Islands

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Bahrain

Bosnia and Herzegovina

British Indian Ocean Territory

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Egypt

Estonia

Faroe Islands

French Polynesia

French Southern Territories

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

North Macedonia

Oman

Palestine

Pitcairn Islands

Poland

Qatar

Romania

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Sint Maarten

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

St Helena

St Pierre and Miquelon Overseas Collective

Svalbard & Jan Mayen

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Vatican City

Yemen

While the list looks promising for the future growth of Disney Plus, there's no set date yet for its availability in each region. The price remains a mystery as well, though it's expected to vary by country.

Disney Plus is clearly taking the fight to major streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max with a massive expansion. More importantly, the report stated that the service intends to use this strategy to address its slowing subscriber growth in North America.

Last week, The Walt Disney Company also introduced a new international content group along with its plan "to more than double the number of countries Disney+ is in to over 160 by fiscal 2023."