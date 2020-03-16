Earlier this month, Sky announced a multi-year deal with Disney to bring Disney+ to Sky customers in the UK. Ahead of Disney+'s UK launch next week, mobile operator O2 today announced an exclusive agreement with Disney to offer free Disney+ subscriptions to its customers. Disney has signed similar deals with carriers in countries like France, Germany, and Spain as well.

Mark Evans, CEO of O2, said in a statement:

We're delighted to be working with Disney to bring these incredible shows and movies to our customers, demonstrating that there are more reasons than ever to join the UK's No.1 network.

🎉 @DisneyPlusUK is coming to O2 🎉



From 24 March you'll be able to get 6 months on us, with our latest plans.



Find out more here ➡ https://t.co/9yr0ATIh7a pic.twitter.com/d0Bl2tlneT — O2 in the UK (@O2) March 16, 2020

Customers new to O2 or upgrading will be eligible to receive six months of Disney+ subscription with the mobile operator's latest plans. Those of you who are not ready to upgrade will be able to access Disney+ for an effective price of £4 per month, instead of £6. All you need to do is add Disney+ to your current plan and O2 will give you £2 a month off your bill.