  • O2 pay monthly customers will get six months of Disney+ membership for free.
  • Customers not ready for an upgrade can get £2 a month off their bill by adding Disney+ to their current plan.
  • Disney+ is set to launch in the UK and other markets across Europe on March 24.

Earlier this month, Sky announced a multi-year deal with Disney to bring Disney+ to Sky customers in the UK. Ahead of Disney+'s UK launch next week, mobile operator O2 today announced an exclusive agreement with Disney to offer free Disney+ subscriptions to its customers. Disney has signed similar deals with carriers in countries like France, Germany, and Spain as well.

Mark Evans, CEO of O2, said in a statement:

We're delighted to be working with Disney to bring these incredible shows and movies to our customers, demonstrating that there are more reasons than ever to join the UK's No.1 network.

Customers new to O2 or upgrading will be eligible to receive six months of Disney+ subscription with the mobile operator's latest plans. Those of you who are not ready to upgrade will be able to access Disney+ for an effective price of £4 per month, instead of £6. All you need to do is add Disney+ to your current plan and O2 will give you £2 a month off your bill.

