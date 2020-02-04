What you need to know
- Today Disney had its quarterly earning report after market close.
- Disney announced that Disney+ had reached 28.6 million subscribers today.
- Disney+ "has exceeded even our greatest expectations," CEO Robert Iger said in the quarterly report.
- Disney+ will launch in India via Hotstar on March 29.
Today was Disney's Q1 2020 earnings call, which gives up our first major update on Disney+ since it launched in November. We know that there were 10 million subscribers on Day One, and from November 12 to December 28, 2019, Disney+ swelled to 25.6 million paid subscribers, but we're not sure how many of those are solo Disney+ subscriptions and how many are Disney+ bundle subscriptions with ESPN+ and Hulu.
As if Disney wasn't pushing Disney+ and specifically the Disney+ bundle hard enough before the launch, two announcements in January sweetened the pot for current Hulu subscribers as well as Verizon customers. First, Disney allowed Verizon's Disney+ on Us subscribers to get the Disney+ bundle for $6 a month, which is an insane deal, and the news that you can now get the Disney+ Bundle with Live Hulu and Hulu (No Ads). We'll have to wait until Q2 to see the impact these new incentives have, as well as what the subscriber count swells to after the Disney+ launch in Western Europe on March 24.
Beyond the mouse
Disney+
From Mickey Mouse to The Mandalorian
Disney+ has proven to be a massive hit in the US with its extensive library of films and shows, and new originals like 'The Mandalorian', and that selection has already won over tens of millions of subscribers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
I'll miss you, BlackBerry, even if nobody else does
Goodbye BlackBerry. All of us will miss you even if some of us don't realize it.
WhatsApp drops support for millions of older smartphones
On February 1, 2020, WhatsApp dropped support for millions of phones running older versions of Android and iOS.
The end of 3G begins as Vodafone Netherlands shuts down its 3G network
Vodafone Netherlands is shutting down its 3G networks from today to free up the spectrum for newer standards like 4G and 5G. It will be the first in Europe to do so.
How could you not want to put these Baby Yoda decals on your car?
If you love Baby Yoda as much as we do, then you'll want to show it off everywhere you can, including on your car. Check out these great car decals representing The Child and show the world that you know The Way.