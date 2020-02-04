Today was Disney's Q1 2020 earnings call, which gives up our first major update on Disney+ since it launched in November. We know that there were 10 million subscribers on Day One, and from November 12 to December 28, 2019, Disney+ swelled to 25.6 million paid subscribers, but we're not sure how many of those are solo Disney+ subscriptions and how many are Disney+ bundle subscriptions with ESPN+ and Hulu.

As if Disney wasn't pushing Disney+ and specifically the Disney+ bundle hard enough before the launch, two announcements in January sweetened the pot for current Hulu subscribers as well as Verizon customers. First, Disney allowed Verizon's Disney+ on Us subscribers to get the Disney+ bundle for $6 a month, which is an insane deal, and the news that you can now get the Disney+ Bundle with Live Hulu and Hulu (No Ads). We'll have to wait until Q2 to see the impact these new incentives have, as well as what the subscriber count swells to after the Disney+ launch in Western Europe on March 24.