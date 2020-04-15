May the 4th be with you, and also with this new docu-series from Disney+.
What you need to know
- Disney has announced a new behind-the-scenes series for Disney+ called Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.
- The eight episode documentary series will give Star Wars fans a peek behind the curtain of the viral Disney+ show.
- The first episode premieres on May the 4th, unofficially known as Star Wars Day.
May the 4th is a precious day for Star Wars fans, a day that's evolved from a pithy pun into a full-blown Star Wars holiday. This year, it'll be a bittersweet day for fans as that's when Star Wars: The Clone Wars comes to an end with its last episode ever. To help soften that blow, Disney+ is premiering a new docu-series all about everyone's favorite bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, on May the 4th.
Pull back the curtain on #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series, starts streaming on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tHmFGmc2AA— Star Wars (@starwars) April 15, 2020
The documentary series looks to explore the making of the show that took die-hard Star Wars fans and casual viewers alike by storm, with interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by the show's executive producer, Jon Favreau:
"'Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian' is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," said Favreau. "We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."
While we Americans have long-since finished the first season, this new series has fortuitous timing for the European markets that got Disney+ last month, as May the 4th will be the three days after the season one finale debuts in Europe. After the first episode on May 4, following episodes will be available each Friday, the standard release day for Disney+.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
