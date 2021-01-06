What you need to know
- New lineup launches on January 20.
- The special edition celebrates the iconic Mickey Mouse Club.
- It features accessories for Apple and Samsung devices.
Casetify and Disney have joined forces for a new collection of tech accessories for Apple and Samsung devices. The "Mickey Mouse Club 2021" collection launches on Wednesday, January 20.
Officially called the Disney x Casetify series, the new lineup offers a modern-day spin on all-things Mouseketeers. It consists of special edition cases featuring Mickey Mouse designs, unique colorways and icons, puffy silhouettes, and more, starting at $35. For the series, buyers can also choose customizable elements, including monograms and personalized text. There's also a special-edition Mickey Mouse Club Member's Badge Case, available for purchase on launch day, retailing for $70.
The lineup's full range of products includes accessories for iPhone, Samsung, AirPods, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and the recently launched Casetify UV Sanitizer.
According to Wes Ng, Casetify CEO and Co-Founder:
We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's most beloved companies, channeling both CASETiFY and Disney's shared passion for creativity and imagination in this new collection. Inviting Disney to join our community calls for a major celebration, and we can't wait to reveal our modern take on classic Disney icons.
For priority access to the Disney x Casetify series, you can visit the Casetify website beginning today, January 6, to join a waiting list.
If you're a Disney fan, this looks like an impressive way to start off the new year, don't you think?
One of the Pixel 5's most annoying bugs just got fixed
The January 2021 security patch is rolling out now. In addition to the usual assortment of vulnerability fixes, there are a bunch of Pixel-specific improvements that owners can look forward to.
What do you want to see from budget phones in 2021?
Budget phones were pretty darn great in 2020. As we head into 2021, what are you hoping to see?
Samsung Galaxy S10 series starts receiving stable Android 11 update
Samsung today started rolling out the stable One UI 3.0 update to its Galaxy S10 series phones. While the update is currently rolling out only in Switzerland, it is expected to become available globally by the end of the month.
There's no denying how great the S20 FE is, so make sure you have a case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.