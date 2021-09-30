Boost Mobile, the prepaid carrier owned by Dish, is launching its own 5G phone, the Celero5G, this fall exclusive to the service. This phone is aimed at filling a void in the market for premium and affordable 5G smartphones and comes with a launch price of $279. This device will have a sleek design with plenty of performance to compete with the best budget Android phones available.

The Celero5G comes with a 6.56-inch screen and a 4,000mAh battery expected to last 36 hours. This phone is targeted at comfortable one-handed usage. Fast charging is supported at 15W as well. The phone ships with 64GB of storage alongside 4GB of RAM though this can be expanded up to 2TB with SD card support.

There are four cameras in total, one on the front and three on the back. The three rear shooters are designed to be a fit for any scenario whether you want to get the wide shot or want to focus on the details.

Head of Boost Mobile Stephen Stokols said:

Our goal at Boost is to empower our customers with what they need, when they need it. Subscribers have told us loud and clear: they want speed, cool features, and a fair price. The Celero5G is built to make 5G affordable.

Customers that buy the Celero5G before October 31, 2021, will get a full 12 months of service for free with unlimited data, talk, and text. Like all Boost Mobile unlimited plans, data is slowed at 35GB of usage which is more than enough for most users. If that's not enough, these early customers also get a free case for their new Celero5G.

This all comes as Dish is working to deploy its own 5G network and could be a great option for customers looking to get off older networks facing shutdowns in 2022 and onto a network with the greatest 5G coverage. Dish is also hard at work getting its own 5G network ready to bring customers even greater value in the coming years.

Customers can preorder the Celero5G on Boost Mobile's website and the device will be available in stores and retail locations this fall.