What you need to know
- Dish announced this week that it's acquiring Republic Wireless for an undisclosed amount.
- The Relay division of Republic Wireless will continue to operate independently as a 5G customer.
- Dish Wireless is planning to launch its 5G network later this year.
Dish has been on a spending spree lately as it works to build up its street cred as a mobile network. After the company snatched up Boost Mobile as a prerequisite to T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, Dish went ahead and purchased Ting Mobile in a deal that will help with the management of its wireless expansion. This time around, Dish has announced this week that it's acquiring Republic Wireless.
As we continue to grow our retail wireless business, Republic broadens our existing customer base and positions us to deliver even more value to the market, expanding our portfolio of mobile solutions to meet a variety of customer needs. We look forward to welcoming Republic customers to the DISH family.
As part of the deal, Dish will now be the provider for Republic Wireless' roughly 200,000 customers. They should notice very little difference, as the MVNO operated using the excellent T-Mobile 5G network, the same that Dish is using as part of the Sprint merger deal. Dish has also stated that the division that operates the Republic Relay will continue as on as its own separate company and as a customer of Dish's 5G network.
As far as Dish's 5G rollout, this is very much a move to boost its network as it prepares to launch later this year. The company also participated in the recent spectrum auction against all the best wireless carriers in the U.S., putting down $2.5 billion towards its 5G network. Dish also announced last year that it's working with Qualcomm to help launch its unique cloud-native 5G network.
The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro look fantastic in these new leaked renders
Following official device teasers, a massive leak shows off the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro designs and colors, down to the Hasselblad branding.
Review: the Ring Mailbox Sensor saves anxiety, while the set up causes it
I don't know about you, but since I was a kid I loved getting mail, though receiving bills has caused that joy to wain a little as an adult. However, now that more and more items are shipped to our homes, it is nice to know when those precious deliveries have arrived. The Ring Mailbox Sensor aims to help you know when your mailbox has been opened, and it does great at that. It's getting...
Switching to Android: Comparing the core iOS vs Android apps
Most Apple or Android phone owners know what they like and are happy with the default apps that each OS provides. So they rarely get to know which apps are actually "better". So as part of my iOS vs Android analysis, I broke down how Apple and Google's apps for photos, word processing, calendars, directions, and other core apps compare.
Protect your Galaxy S10 5G with these great screen protectors
The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is an incredible device and is already ahead of its time, but you'll want to make sure you protect your investment. Here are the best screen protectors that you can get for the S10 5G.