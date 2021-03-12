With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series came a new product called the Galaxy SmartTag. Ostensibly, the idea behind the SmartTags was that you could attach them to things that you might frequently lose, such as keys, luggage, or pets (meow?).
In practice, they're not really any different from any of the other best Bluetooth trackers. Still, we were curious how the AC community was using the new Galaxy SmartTags (or if they were).
We want to hear from you — Did you get your Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag? If so, how are you using it?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Review: The Whoop Strap 3.0 is a hardcore fitness companion
More and more companies that make fitness trackers and smartwatches are getting into the subscription services game, but Whoop is a company that has gone all-in on subscriptions, bundling hardware and software into a monthly fee. After spending some time with the Whoop Strap 3.0, I warmed up to this model more than I had expected to.
Here’s your best look yet at the Huawei P50 and its massive camera bump
Leaked renders of the vanilla Huawei P50 have surfaced, revealing an identical egg-shaped camera bump as the P50 Pro. Both phones are rumored to feature a custom 1-inch Sony IMX800 image sensor.
Choosing the best Garmin Instinct smartwatch for your needs
If you need some assistance choosing a Garmin Instinct model, we've got the details you need to make a decision
The best gaming controllers for the Amazon Fire TV
We’ve broken out a list of some of your best controller options for the Amazon Fire TV — and chances are — you may already own something that's compatible.