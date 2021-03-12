With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series came a new product called the Galaxy SmartTag. Ostensibly, the idea behind the SmartTags was that you could attach them to things that you might frequently lose, such as keys, luggage, or pets (meow?).

In practice, they're not really any different from any of the other best Bluetooth trackers. Still, we were curious how the AC community was using the new Galaxy SmartTags (or if they were).

We want to hear from you — Did you get your Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag? If so, how are you using it?

