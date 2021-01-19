Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup has a lot going for it. The new phones tout bleeding-edge processors, 120Hz displays, upgraded cameras, lower prices compared to last year, and so on. At first glance, there's not much to dislike.
But as you dig deeper into the phones, it becomes apparent that Samsung made some decisions that have divided users. The Galaxy S21 ditches expandable storage and MST for Samsung Pay — two of the most notable features of any Samsung phone for the past few years.
As you might expect, this has gotten a lot of people talking in the AC forums.
Now we want to hear from you — Did Samsung ruin the Galaxy S21 by removing expandable storage and MST?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Android Central's Best of CES 2021
Android Central presents its list of favorites from this year's CES 2021! From real products to concepts, these are some of our favorite devices that we thought deserved a shout out for their innovation.
An $800 Galaxy S21 is impressive — except in a world with the S20 FE
Samsung's new Galaxy S21 offers a ton of specs and features for just $800, but in a world where we still have the Galaxy S20 FE, does it even really matter?
Google Pixel 5: Your complete buyer's guide
It's here. The Google Pixel 5. From the specs, pricing, release date, and more, here's literally everything you need to know!
These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.