On September 30, Google finally took the wraps off of the Pixel 5. It's the company's flagship smartphone offering for the year, and overall, it looks like a really solid device.

For just $699, you're getting a phone with a 90Hz OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor, dual cameras, and a large battery with wireless charging. It's a great package for the price you're paying, but compared to what was offered last year with the Pixel 4 series, how much of an upgrade are we really getting?

A few of our AC forum members recently started sharing their initial concerns about the Pixel 5, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — Did Google play it too safe with the Pixel 5?

