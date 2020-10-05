On September 30, Google finally took the wraps off of the Pixel 5. It's the company's flagship smartphone offering for the year, and overall, it looks like a really solid device.
For just $699, you're getting a phone with a 90Hz OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor, dual cameras, and a large battery with wireless charging. It's a great package for the price you're paying, but compared to what was offered last year with the Pixel 4 series, how much of an upgrade are we really getting?
A few of our AC forum members recently started sharing their initial concerns about the Pixel 5, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — Did Google play it too safe with the Pixel 5?
Join the conversation in the forums!
