Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5GSource: Google

On September 30, Google finally took the wraps off of the Pixel 5. It's the company's flagship smartphone offering for the year, and overall, it looks like a really solid device.

For just $699, you're getting a phone with a 90Hz OLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor, dual cameras, and a large battery with wireless charging. It's a great package for the price you're paying, but compared to what was offered last year with the Pixel 4 series, how much of an upgrade are we really getting?

A few of our AC forum members recently started sharing their initial concerns about the Pixel 5, saying:

Mattsg430

Tempting for such a low price but seems like the only real "upgrade" is 5G capability. From what I read the camera hardware is identical to the 4/4xl and so any camera software updates would be ported to my 4xl as well. Anyone going from a 4 or 4xl to the 5?

eric002

The only other true upgrade to Pixel 5 would be reverse wireless charging if you care about that.

mustang7757

Sticking with my 4xl , see what Google does on the pix 6

B_Chadwick Ware

Same here. If Google doesn't bring the goods in Pix 6 I might look at one plus or the samsung note

Now, we want to hear from you — Did Google play it too safe with the Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!

