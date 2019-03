The Galaxy S10+, Samsung's largest entry in the S10 series, comes in a pretty unique storage configuration. If you've got $1600 to spend, you can get the phone with a gigantic 1TB of internal storage.

That's more space than most people will likely ever need, but even so, it's still pretty awesome Samsung's able to cram so much space into a phone.

Taking a look through the AC forums, it appears that not many people splurged for that model.