What you need to know
- Diablo IV was announced at BlizzCon 2019 by Blizzard Entertainment.
- David Kim, Lead Systems Designer on Diablo IV, has posted an update on endgame progression and more.
- More news will come in the form of quarterly updates starting in February 2020.
- There is not yet a release window for the game.
While Blizzard has confirmed that quarterly updates for Diablo IV will start providing a behind-the-scenes look at development starting in February 2020, more blog posts are already prepping players for what to expect while also engaging fans in the conversation around systems that are yet to be determined. David Kim, Lead Systems Designer on Diablo IV, posted an update on multiple systems in Diablo IV, including endgame progression.
Right now, lots of features related to endgame progression aren't finalized and Blizzard is asking for community feedback. Currently, Blizzard is looking at having a seperate experience system away from the level cap, so that players who merely play casually and those looking to spend thousands of hours in-game can both get a sense of completion. Blizzard is also debating the use of infinite or finite systems. Kim notes that "Ultimately, our goal is to create a meaningful system that provides clear choices depending on your preferred playstyle in the endgame."
Other items of interest include Ancient Items, which will be changing to be more noteworthy, while itemization in general will get further depth and customization features. Kim also clarifies that Keyed Dungeons will be designed around providing increased challenges however, players will have information on what to expect such as the different monsters, and layouts. This will be enough to prepare for the dungeon, so players won't be going in completely blind. Currently, there's no release window for Diablo IV, though we do know the game will be coming to Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.
Diablo IV: Release date, trailers, and news - Everything you need to know
Awesome artwork
The Art of Diablo
Legacy of evil
From the franchise's simple beginnings to a glimpse of what is to come in Diablo IV, this book is perfect for any fans looking for the horrific inspirations and concept art that helped shape the games.
