Best answer: Right now, Blizzard has confirmed that the Barbarian, Druid, and Sorceress classes will be available at launch. There will be a total of five classes at launch but the remaining two haven't been revealed yet.

What classes are available in Diablo IV?

Diablo IV is the next mainline entry in the hack-and-slash RPG series from Blizzard Entertainment. Choosing a class is a staple feature of the series and Diablo IV will be no exception. As of right now, Blizzard has confirmed that there will be five classes at launch. We know what three of the classes are: the Barbarian, Druid, and Sorceress.

The Barbarian uses a variety of weapons to smash and hack through foes, the Druid can shapeshift into forms like a werewolf and the Sorceress uses deadly magic like ice and fire. There are two other classes, although we don't know what they are at this time. We'll be sure to update you when we know more.

Will more classes be added later?

Diablo II launches with five classes and had another two added when its expansion, Lord of Destruction, was released. Diablo III launched with five classes, including the Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Monk, Witch Doctor, and Wizard. Two more classes, the Crusader and the Necromancer, were added with the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Rise of the Necromancer DLC pack, respectively. As such, there's definitely precedent for a couple of more classes to be added to Diablo IV after it releases.

When will Diablo IV be released?

Unfortunately, right now we don't have any idea when Diablo IV is going to be released. During a panel at BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard stated that "We are not coming anytime soon, not even Blizzard soon." Whenever Diablo IV does release, it'll be available on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4. There has been no mention of upgrades for next-generation consoles but considering the next consoles are coming in 2020, it will likely support them in some fashion.