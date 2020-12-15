What you need to know
- Diablo 4 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019.
- Blizzard Entertainment shared quarterly updates throughout 2020.
- The December 2020 update details what to expect from item tiers and weapon types.
- Diablo 4 does not currently have a release window.
Diablo 4 is still in early development in many respects, with the developers at Blizzard Entertainment giving in-depth quarterly updates throughout 2020, including details on the UI design, storytelling and skill trees. The December 2020 update is here and is focused on items, stats and weapon types.
Weapon types are meant to feel distinct, with one-handed weapons allowing fast attacks, as opposed to slower two-handed weapons dealing huge amounts of damage. This is a choice that every class will have to consider, with a Sorceress picking between a slower, more powerful stave or a quicker wand.
The team believes in color-coding tiers, so that if for example you see a glowing yellow item on the ground, you know at a glance that it's probably better than a glowing blue item. That said, the developers also don't want to "end up in a place where the right decision is to ignore every item that doesn't have a glowing orange sky-beam" so there's going to be some balancing and tweaking here.
There's also Legendary Affixes. They're like a rare item, except with one affix replaced with a legendary effect. There's a wide variety possible, with different combinations such as gems and runes granting resistances. Mythic items are out but there will still be Unique equipment with effects that can help dictate your character's build.
Speaking of your build, you will be able to respect your skills and passives as many times as you want — at a cost. The higher level your character, the higher that cost is going to go up. This is meant to keep players from instantly swapping while also allowing reworks if you believe you've made a serious mistake with what you've invested so far.
Officially, Diablo 4 is going to release on Xbox One, PC and PS4, though support for the now-current generation consoles — Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 — is an almost certain guarantee. There's still no release date for the game either.
Awesome artwork
The Art of Diablo
Legacy of evil
From the franchise's simple beginnings to a glimpse of what is to come in Diablo 4, this book is perfect for any fans looking for the horrific inspirations and concept art that helped shape the games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Every Galaxy Watch is on sale right now, here's which one's right for you
From the first Watch Active to the latest Galaxy Watch 3, every Samsung watch to bear the Galaxy name is on sale at Amazon right now. Whether you're looking to get fit or simply fight your phone addiction like I am, there's a watch here for you.
You can now span TikTok on Surface Duo for the ultimate binge watch setup
Are you a Surface Duo user that happens to also enjoy TikTok? Good news! The official TikTok app for Android now support spanning on Surface Duo, meaning you can use the app across both displays to see even more content at once. On the left is your search and trending tags, and on the right is the usual TikTok video stream.
Worms Rumble, Just Cause 4, and Rocket Arena free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the free games you can get this month with your membership.