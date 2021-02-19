Diablo 2 RemasteredSource: Blizzard

What you need to know

  • Blizzard Entertainment announced a remaster of Diablo 2 at BlizzConline.
  • The remaster is officially called Diablo 2: Resurrected.
  • It's coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4, Nintendo Switch, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X .

We already knew that Diablo 4 won't be released this year, but during the BlizzCon Online opening ceremonies, Blizzard Entertainment revealed something that should help tide eager fans over. The long-rumored Diablo 2 remaster is officially real, and it's called Diablo 2: Resurrected.

The remastered game looks to take all of Diablo 2's 2D sprites and completely remake them in 3D glory. The game is able to be played in 4K resolution, but according to Blizzard, players can also switch back to the original graphics of Diablo 2 should they want to. All seven of the classes from the original game will return, although Blizzard didn't announce what else would be changing.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4, Nintendo Switch, as well as the newer consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game will support full cross-progression on all platforms.

