NVIDIA announced Wednesday that publishers and developers who want to use its GeForce Now streaming service to offer games will now have to go through a new opt-in process.

"Going forward, only the games that are opted in will be available on the service, providing confidence in the GeForce Now game library," a blog post read.

The company added that, so far, over 200 publishers have opted in to have their games available to stream through the platform, which allows players to stream games through the cloud across different PCs and mobile devices. It's meant to remove the complications of having a high-spec gaming PC, for example, which is required to play a lot of modern games. Now you can play games on your laptop on the go as long as you own them through another platform like Steam and they're available through GeForce Now.

There are currently over 2,000 games available through the service, but that number might change at the end of the month.

"Some publishers are still figuring out their cloud strategies. Those that haven't opted in as of May 31 will be removed," the blog post read.

This move is likely in response to recent licensing issues that have plagued the service. Big publishers like Activision Blizzard, 2K Games, and Bethesda have removed their games from GeForce Now to varying degrees (Bethesda removed every game except Wolfenstein: Youngblood, for example). This was around when GeForce Now moved from beta to full release back in February.

While NVIDIA noted that it was working with a lot of these publishers to reinstate the games, it's left the platform feeling empty. Luckily other publishers, like CD Projekt Red, said that its games will be available — Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on day one. Epic Games has also commiteed to GeForce Now.

Some games still available include Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege, and more.