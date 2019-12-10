What you need to know
- Destiny 2's new event, Season of Dawn, has begun.
- This season brings new story missions, activities and more.
- Season of Dawn runs from December 10 through March 9, 2020.
The Season of Dawn has arrived! Players can hop in and start playing right now. This journey takes players through the fractures of time, as they aid Osiris in trying to mend the pieces and put time back together. There's new seasonal rewards, a new six player activity called the Sundial and more.
Do remember that if you are interested in enjoying most of the new content, you'll need to have the season pass, which is included in the Deluxe Edition of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep.
If you're having issues connecting to the servers in order to play, do remember that this is the start of a big event, so lots of other players are trying as well and it may take Bungie some time to fix any server issues. This season will last through March 9, 2020 so there's plenty of time get started earning the new rewards.
Large value buy
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Deluxe Edition
All-in-one access
The Deluxe Edition of Shadowkeep provides access to the Shadowkeep expansion as well as four Season Passes, including the one for Season of Dawn. At the time of writing, it's on sale for 25% off on Steam.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Fi is giving a free Nest Mini to all subscribers as a holiday gift
Google Fi subscribers are in for a treat this year because Google is giving them a brand new Nest Mini as an early Christmas present.
These 4 new Chrome features will keep your passwords safer than ever
Google is rolling out a slew of new privacy/safety features to the Chrome web browser, including real-time protection against phishing and warnings about compromised passwords.
All Pixel phones running Android 10 will get automatic screen calling
Google recently introduced automatic screen calling as part of the big Pixel feature drop. It was thought to be a Pixel 4 exclusive, but now Google is saying it will come to all Pixel phones running Android 10 "over the coming weeks."
PlayStation 4 games you have to play right now
If you're looking for some great games to play on your PlayStation 4 then look no further. We've rounded up the best titles you can buy!