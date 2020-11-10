Destiny 2: Beyond Light launches today and while the next-generation patch isn't coming until December 8, Bungie is already sharing more great news for anyone purchasing a new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or PS5. According to Bungie, Destiny 2 Crucible multiplayer will run at 120 FPS once the next-generation updates arrive.

As spotted by Tom Warren from The Verge, Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie, revealed the news during a stream with Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, which you can see below.

Following this announcement, the official Xbox account chimed in to confirm that Crucible would run at 120 FPS on Xbox Series X. Previously, Bungie had confirmed that once the next-generation updates arrived, Destiny 2 would run at 4K 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PS5, while the Xbox Series S version will run at 1080p 60 FPS.

There's already a long list of games that support 120 FPS on PS5, so hopefully this list will continue to grow as the new generation begins. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are currently available.