What you need to know
- Denuvo offers game protection services like Anti-Cheat to publishers of PC games.
- Denuvo has joined a program for PS5 exclusive middleware and development tools.
- Anyone publishing games on PC will now have access to Denuvo for implementing Anti-Cheat technology.
We've learned today that Denuvo is joining PS5 exclusive middleware tools. This means developers working on some of the best PS5 games will have access to Denuvo Anti-Cheat for implementation in their games. Denuvo Anti-Cheat is currently available for anyone publishing games on PC, where it has a long and interesting history.
As part of this new partnership, Denuvo intends to bring "fairness and fun back to gaming" by providing Anti-Cheat for any developers trying to keep out hackers or anyone looking to cheat in online games.
"Cheating ruins video games for honest players," said Reinhard Blaukovitsch, Managing Director of Denuvo, Irdeto. "This can lead to lower engagement, game traffic and shrinking revenues for game publishers. We are really proud be able to help the world's most talented developers to bring rich experiences for gamers on Playstation®5."
Denuvo has been the subject of controversy in the past, with numerous reports of decreased performance in games and intensive CPU usage such as in Tekken 7, leading to the Anti-Cheat service being removed from other games like Doom Eternal and Metro Exodus.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
