What you need to know
- Death Stranding was originally exclusive to PlayStation 4 since November 2019.
- It is coming to PC on June 2, 2020.
- It will be available through Steam and the Epic Games Store.
- The PC version will include Half-Life content in some form.
We finally have a release date for Death Stranding on PC. Kojima's latest project is set to come to Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2, 2020. Previously it was only available on PlayStation 4.
The PC version will feature all of the good stuff: high frame rate, photo mode, ultra wide support. The usual of what you've come to expect. But in a bit of a surprise, the release date announcement trailer revealed that Death Stranding on PC will be getting some form of Half-Life content. 505 Games has not detailed what this content will entail, but it was teased in the form of a Headcrab hat that Sam wore at the end of the trailer.
For now, it looks like Steam and the Epic Games Store are the only PC storefronts that will have Death Stranding. It's unknown whether Death Stranding will ever come to Xbox consoles.
Reconnect America
Death Stranding
Finally available on PC
Death Stranding can be incredibly confusing, but at its core it's about bringing people together and uniting a broken America. We're stronger together than we are apart. It also happens to be a game where you can make ammunition out of your own pee, so take that for what you will.
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Are you going to use a screen protector on your Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and keeping it safe is a must. If you're getting the phone, do you plan on picking up a screen protector to go along with it?
I'm going back to Spotify because YouTube Music still kind of sucks
I tried to make YouTube Music my new streaming service, and I did — for about two months. Here's where the service let me down and what ultimately pushed me back to Spotify.
Make the perfect play with these PlayStation 4 sports games
When bad weather keeps you inside and your favorite team isn't playing, a sports game can give you some of the same thrills. They can also let you imagine what the sports of the future might look like or even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.