We finally have a release date for Death Stranding on PC. Kojima's latest project is set to come to Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 2, 2020. Previously it was only available on PlayStation 4.

The PC version will feature all of the good stuff: high frame rate, photo mode, ultra wide support. The usual of what you've come to expect. But in a bit of a surprise, the release date announcement trailer revealed that Death Stranding on PC will be getting some form of Half-Life content. 505 Games has not detailed what this content will entail, but it was teased in the form of a Headcrab hat that Sam wore at the end of the trailer.

For now, it looks like Steam and the Epic Games Store are the only PC storefronts that will have Death Stranding. It's unknown whether Death Stranding will ever come to Xbox consoles.