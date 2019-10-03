Death Stranding is well on its way to being in players' hands but that doesn't mean Hideo Kojima is done making new trailers. A new cinematic promotional trailer called The Drop has been released, showing the world of threats that protagonist Sam Porter Bridges is facing as he struggles across the country to reuinite and reconnect America. You can take a look at the new trailer below:

At the last PlayStation State of Play stream, a special edition Death Stranding PlayStation 4 Pro console was unveiled. The console is white, with black handprints and a translucent yellow controller that matches the BB baby pod. You can take a look at the console here.

For more information on Death Stranding, you can check out some of the many trailers that were recently released, such as the Tokyo Game Show 2019 Briefing trailer and some trailers released for Gamescom Opening Night Live. Death Stranding is set to be available on November 8, 2019 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.