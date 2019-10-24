Source: Team Coco Death Stranding video

  • Death Stranding features a cameo from Conan O'Brien.
  • O'Brien plays the Wondering MC, who gifts the player a sea otter hat.
  • Death Stranding is currently set to release on November 8.
  • You can preorder Death Stranding for $60 from Amazon.

Death Stranding is almost here and several celebrity cameos have been included in the game alongside the main cast. The latest confirmed appearance is that of Conan O'Brien, who appears as The Wondering MC. This character happily gives you a sea otter hat. This gift isn't just for show however, as it can be used to drift softly through the streams like a cozy otter. You can take a look at just what that entails below.

If you'd like to see more footage from Death Stranding, you can check out the trailer and gameplay footage from Tokyo Game Show 2019, as well as some clips revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

There's also a special PlayStation 4 Pro custom console bundle for the game. It's a white console with black handprints, with a translucent yellow baby BB pod controller. This bundle is set to release alongside the game. Death Stranding is currently scheduled to be available on November 8, 2019 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

