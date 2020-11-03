If you've been looking forward to revisiting some of your PS4 games on PS5, Days Gone is one that'll benefit from the new hardware. Bend Studio announced on Twitter today that Days Gone runs at dynamic 4K 60 FPS on PS5, removing the 30 FPS framerate cap the game had on PS4.

If you're taking a ride on the Broken Road for the first time, or finishing up NG+, here's what you can expect when you boot up #DaysGone on the #PS5:



📺 Up to 60FPS w/ Dynamic 4K

💾 Save Transfers from PS4 to PS5 pic.twitter.com/qP2ugQO4hc — Bend Studio #DaysGone (@BendStudio) November 3, 2020

This isn't the first game to get a small update allowing for better performance on Sony's new machine, as Sucker Punch Productions previously confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima will run at up to 60 FPS on PS5 through Game Boost. This allows players to have a better experience without a dedicated PS5 version of a game being built.

Days Gone is currently available on PS Now and is also included in the PlayStation Plus collection for PS5 owners. The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK and some other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the launch titles include games like a Demon's Souls remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.