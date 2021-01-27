The Darkest Days are ahead of us in the latest Population: One event

What you need to know
- Darkest Days is the latest 10-day event, starting January 28, which will cover the battle zone in perpetual moonlight.
- Players can expect 9v9 battles including 4 new gun skins to unlock.
- BigBox VR is also teasing the upcoming Season One for Population: One.
Population: One players better get their night vision goggles handy because perpetual darkness is about to envelop the entirety of the battle zone. Darkest Days, the latest 10-day special event from developer BigBox VR, will set the stage for never-ending midnight in Night Mode. That's sure to challenge players in an entirely new way and switch up strategies that have become too familiar in VR's most popular battle royale shooter. The best accessories for your Oculus Quest 2 will keep you extra comfortable for that extended Darkest Days playtime, which runs from January 28, 2021 until February 7, 2021.
Population: One players can take part in War Mode, which pits 18 players against each other in 9 vs 9 matches. The new Night Mode will force players to change up their usual strategies, as it will be far more difficult to simply spot players on the horizon and make your way over to them. That also means it's going to be a lot easier to hide when the going gets tough. Throughout the event, players can unlock four new gun skins, no matter what player level they might be. You may also want to be on the lookout for what BigBox VR calls "a special guest" roaming the streets.
BigBox VR has also been teasing the upcoming Season One for Population: One which, presumably, will add in tons of new content. Whether or not this means new weapons and skins or entirely new battlegrounds is anyone's best guess, but it looks like they're planning on making this the biggest event yet. Much like the last few events from the company, we expect to hear more about Season One after the Darkest Days event has ended.
Taking Battle Royale to new heights
Population: One
Take to the skies or the ground
Population: One turns battle royale on its head by giving players the ability to climb anything, fly anywhere, and fight everywhere.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the company's smallest, cheapest doorbell yet
Ring Video Doorbell Wired is ready to blow away the competition with its size and price, both of which are smaller than ever. All that without sacrificing important features that make Ring Video Doorbells great.
Have you received your Galaxy S21 pre-order?
The Galaxy S21 officially launches on January 29, but if you've had your pre-order in for a few days already, you might get it even sooner.
Review: Smart compromises make the Galaxy S21 a killer $800 smartphone
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises.
Want to gift the Oculus Quest user in your life? Start here
If you know someone who loves virtual reality, the Oculus Quest 2 is an excellent device to pick up during the holidays. Whether they need the headset itself or could use some handy accessories, games, and add-ons, these are the best gift you can give to them.