A mere seven months since a triumphant Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it's back to the battlefield once more for the start of a new NFL season.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cowboys vs Buccaneers, no matter where you are in the world.

Tampa Bay boasted one of the best defenses last year alongside a potent offense that saw them play out an 11-5 campaign that was capped off with a 31-9 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their return to action comes with the significant advantage of playing in front of a capacity home crowd at the Raymond James Stadium who'll be keen to celebrate last season's win.

Taking on the defending champs tonight are a Dallas side looking to rebuild after a tough 2020/21 campaign.

Key to any sort of bounce back will be how successful the retooling of the Cowboys defense has been during the close season, with the capture of well-regarded Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the draft a definite step in the right direction.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream for Sunday's game.

Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST / 10.20am AEST.

Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

