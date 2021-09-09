A mere seven months since a triumphant Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy, it's back to the battlefield once more for the start of a new NFL season.
Tampa Bay boasted one of the best defenses last year alongside a potent offense that saw them play out an 11-5 campaign that was capped off with a 31-9 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Their return to action comes with the significant advantage of playing in front of a capacity home crowd at the Raymond James Stadium who'll be keen to celebrate last season's win.
Taking on the defending champs tonight are a Dallas side looking to rebuild after a tough 2020/21 campaign.
Key to any sort of bounce back will be how successful the retooling of the Cowboys defense has been during the close season, with the capture of well-regarded Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round of the draft a definite step in the right direction.
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Where and when?
These two teams meet at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST / 10.20am AEST.
Watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online in the US
While Thursday Night Football will be carried by Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime throughout the season, tonight's season opener is being shown on NBC as a one-off.
Kick-off is set for for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT, and if you have NBC as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the network's website.
If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Somewhat unsurprisingly this big kick-off match for the new season is one of those games getting the live treatment, with the Cowboys vs Buccaneers going out on SKy at 1.20am BST on Thursday night/Friday morning.
Alternatively the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service, with its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilizing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Canada
While both TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular-season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 10.20am AEST on Friday morning.
